FDA advisers move COVID-19 shots closer for kids under 5

Carolyn Kaster/AP
Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child’s COVID-19 vaccine dose, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's National Hospital in Washington. The U.S. enters a new phase Wednesday in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with shots now available to millions of elementary-age children in what health officials hailed as a major breakthrough after more than 18 months of illness, hospitalizations, deaths and disrupted education. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 2:13 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 15:13:40-04

COVID-19 shots for infants, toddlers and preschoolers in the U.S. have moved a step closer. An advisory panel for the Food and Drug Administration gave a thumbs-up to Moderna’s two shots for the littlest kids. The same panel will vote later Wednesday on rival Pfizer's vaccine for children under 5. They are the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination against the coronavirus and many parents have been anxiously waiting to protect their little children. If all the regulatory steps are cleared, shots should be available next week.

