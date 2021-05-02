Conflicting stories circulating about Iran prisoner deal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United States on Sunday immediately denied a report by Iranian state-run television that deals had been reached for the Islamic Republic to release U.S. and British prisoners in exchange for Tehran receiving billions of dollars.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the report represented a move by the hard-liners running the Iranian broadcaster to disrupt negotiations with the West amid talks in Vienna on Tehran's tattered nuclear deal.

The denial comes in response to reports that Iran will free prisoners with Western ties in Iran in exchange for billions of dollars from the United States and the United Kingdom. State television reported the claim Sunday; initially the U.S. and the U.K. did not immediately acknowledge any swap.