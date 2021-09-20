Coast Guard urges swimmers to be aware of rip currents

The Coast Guard is urging beach-goers to be aware of rip current conditions after two cases this past weekend along the Gulf Coast.

In the first case, The Coast Guard rescued three swimmers caught in a rip current Sunday near Dauphin Island, Alabama on Sunday

Crews received a phone call at 2:19 p.m. from a good Samaritan of three swimmers caught in a rip current just offshore. The boat crew was able to recover all three swimmers and transferred them to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Sation Dauphin Island.

All three swimmers were last reported to be in stable condition.

The second case involved an overnight search by the Coast Guard, state and local agencies, which resulted in the recovery of two bodies near Panama City, Florida.

Here are a few safety tips to know before you go to the beach from the National Weather Service:

Check the local beach forecast before you leave the house and enjoy a day at the beach.

Look for beach warning signs and/or flags upon arrival.

If you are unsure about conditions, ask a lifeguard.

Always swim near lifeguards and know how to swim before you venture in.

For more tips and information visit Weather.Gov and National Weather Service Mobile Alabama

