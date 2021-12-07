Coast Guard suspends search for 94-year-old man offshore near Galveston

The Coast Guard suspended its search Monday for a 94-year-old man missing 90 miles offshore of Galveston, Texas.

The search began Sunday, after a friend of the fisherman contacted the Coast Guard and notified them the man, who had left on November 30 and was expected back Sunday, hadn't returned.

Officials identified the man as Frank Marinit.

A Coast Guard Dolphin aircrew and Ocean Sentry aircrew assisted in the search, along with others. Crews located Marinit's fishing vessel near the Claypile Bank 90 miles offshore Galveston and lowered a rescue swimmer, who verified that there was no one on the vessel. They continued to search for Marinit before calling off the efforts Monday afternoon.

"Since Saturday, our Coast Guard crews, using all available assets, have been putting forth their best effort to find Mr. Marinic, working tirelessly and covering over 3,000 square miles during our search," said Capt. Keith Donohue, deputy commander of Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston. "Mr. Marinic is a well-known and experienced maritime worker and is also a pillar in the Galveston fishing community. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who know him, during this most difficult time."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel