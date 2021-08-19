Coast Guard medevacs crew member from oil rig 150 miles off Corpus Christi

A 54-year-old man was was medevaced Thursday from an oil platform approximately 150 miles east of Corpus Christi.

The Coast Guard says watchstanders received a call at 10:20 pm on August 18 that a crew member on the Hoover-Diana oil platform was experiencing a cardiac event.

A medevac was recommended after consulting with the flight surgeon on duty.

An HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston launched to assist.

The Coast Guard says the crew member was taken from the platform and transferred to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston in stable condition

