Charges weighed for Michigan shooting suspect's parents

Associated Press
Posted at 9:20 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 22:20:49-05

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A prosecutor considering criminal charges against the parents of a boy accused of killing four students at a Michigan school says their actions went “far beyond negligence”.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald says a gun “seems to have been just freely available” to Ethan Crumbley.

McDonald says charges still are being considered against his parents.

The 15-year-old Crumbley has been charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder and terrorism for a shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Michigan.

The prosecutor says there are others “who should be held accountable." Investigators say the semi-automatic gun was purchased by Crumbley’s father last week.

