Boy Scouts delay key bankruptcy hearing after adverse ruling

Tony Gutierrez/AP
FILE - This Feb. 4, 2013, file photo, shows a detail of a Boy Scout uniform worn during a news conference in front of the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas. On Monday, March 1, 2021, Boy Scouts of America submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan that envisions continued operations of its local troops and national adventure camps but leaves many unanswered questions about resolving tens of thousands of sexual abuse claims by former Boy Scouts. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Posted at 6:00 PM, Aug 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-21 19:00:55-04

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Attorneys for the Boy Scouts of America are postponing a key bankruptcy hearing that was scheduled to start next week following a court ruling that casts uncertainty on the future of the case.

Attorneys on Friday filed court papers postponing a hearing set to begin Wednesday until Sept. 21.

The hearing concerns an explanatory document that must be approved before creditors can vote on a reorganization plan.

The move comes one day after the judge rejected two key provisions in an agreement involving the Boy Scouts and attorneys representing tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as youngsters by Scout leaders and others.

