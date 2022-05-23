Boeing docks crew capsule to space station in test do-over

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Boeing's astronaut capsule has arrived at the International Space Station in a critical repeat test flight.

Only a test dummy was aboard the capsule for Friday's docking, a huge achievement for Boeing after years of false starts.

The only other time Boeing's Starliner flew in space, it never got anywhere near the station. This time, the overhauled Starliner made it to the right orbit following Thursday's launch from Florida.

With Starliner's arrival, NASA finally realizes its longtime effort to have crew capsules from competing U.S. companies flying to the space station. SpaceX already has a running start.

