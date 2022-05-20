Boeing crew capsule launches to space station on test redo

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Boeing's crew capsule has blasted off on a repeat test flight to the International Space Station.

Only a test dummy was on board for Thursday’s launch from Cape Canaveral. It's Boeing’s third shot at the flight demo.

Two previous attempts were marred by software flaws and stuck valves.

If the capsule reaches the space station Friday and everything else goes well, NASA test pilots could strap in by the end of this year for the company’s first astronaut flight.

Boeing is trying to catch up with SpaceX, which has been flying NASA crews for two years.

