Biden to pardon turkey Friday in National ceremony

Two Indiana turkeys will be pardoned this year at a ceremony on Friday at the White House.

In a recent press briefing, press secretary Jen Psaki said that President Joe Biden will pardon the National Thanksgiving Turkey and its alternate on November 19.

"We’re all very excited to meet the soon-to-be-famous turkey and its alternate," Psaki said.

The names of the two birds, who were raised in Jasper, Indiana, have not been announced.

This year's turkey pardoning will take place in the White House Rose Garden. This is the 74th anniversary of the National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation.

This will be Joe Biden's first turkey pardoning as president.

In 2020, President Donald Trump pardoned a turkey named Corn after allowing the public to cast their vote on the White House's official Twitter page. The alternate turkey last year was Cob.

Before being pardoned, both birds will stay in a room at the historic Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C.

To learn more about the history of the Presidential Pardoning of the Thanksgiving Turkey, click here.

