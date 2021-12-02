Biden to approach new COVID variant with "science and speed, not chaos and confusion"

President Joe Biden will extend the mask mandate for travelers through March, according to CNN's Town Hall.

This news comes on Wednesday evening just hours after the first U.S. case of Omicron variant was confirmed in California.

Biden will deliver a major speech Thursday on his strategy to defeat the Omicron variant.

"We will fight this variant with science and speed, not chaos and confusion," Biden stated.

South Africa reports high number of Omicron cases since releasing their first report of the new COVID variant on Friday, November 26.

CNN reports that the traveler who returned from Africa, on November 22nd, is back in California and is vaccinated, but did not receive a booster.

