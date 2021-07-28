Watch
Band mates: Dusty Hill has died

Winslow Townson/Winslow Townson/Invision/AP
ZZ Top guitarist Dusty Hill performs at Blue Hills Bank Pavilion on Sunday, August 28, 2016 in Boston. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Invision/AP)
Posted at 2:10 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 15:10:40-04

Dusty Hill, a member of ZZ Top since 1970, has died.

"We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX," a Facebook post on the band's page states. "We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top'. We will forever be connected to that "Blues Shuffle in C.” You will be missed greatly, amigo. Frank & Billy"

Hill was one of two members who sported the iconic beard. Billy is Billy Gibbons, guitarist/vocalist, and Frank is Frank Beard, drummer/vocalist. Hill played bass and contributed vocals as well. Gibbons and Beard were original members of the band, which was formed in 1969.

