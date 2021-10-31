American Airlines: grounded, citing bad weather and staffing shortages

American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights during the weekend, citing bad weather and staffing shortages, according to CNN.

Two days of severe winds in Dallas-Fort Worth, its largest hub, sharply reduced its arrival capacity, the company said. Flights were also affected at its Charlotte, N.C. hub.

"With additional weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of their regular flight sequences," American said in the statement to CNN.

As of 4 p.m., FlightAware, an aviation tracking program, showed 460 flights, or 17% of the airline's operations, were canceled. Another nearly 300 flights, or 11% of its operations, were delayed.

American also preemptively canceled 284 flights on Sunday.

