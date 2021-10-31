Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

American Airlines: grounded, citing bad weather and staffing shortages

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
MIAMI, FL - MARCH 14: A grounded American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 is seen parked at Miami International Airport on March 14, 2019 in Miami, Florida. The Federal Aviation Administration grounded the entire United States Boeing 737 Max fleet. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Boeing 737 MAX American Airlines Getty 031419
Posted at 7:21 PM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 20:21:50-04

American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights during the weekend, citing bad weather and staffing shortages, according to CNN.

Two days of severe winds in Dallas-Fort Worth, its largest hub, sharply reduced its arrival capacity, the company said. Flights were also affected at its Charlotte, N.C. hub.

"With additional weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of their regular flight sequences," American said in the statement to CNN.

As of 4 p.m., FlightAware, an aviation tracking program, showed 460 flights, or 17% of the airline's operations, were canceled. Another nearly 300 flights, or 11% of its operations, were delayed.

American also preemptively canceled 284 flights on Sunday.

For more of the story, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.