American Airlines cutting flights as summer season starts

DALLAS (AP) - American Airlines is cutting flights to protect its network from getting overloaded as summer travel season arrives.

American scrubbed more than 130 flights by Tuesday afternoon, according to tracking service FlightAware.

An American Airlines spokeswoman says the cancellations will average 50 to 60 flights a day the rest of June and between 50 and 80 a day in the first half of July.

That's a little more than 1% of its schedule.

American has fewer employees than before the pandemic, and the airline says bad weather at key airports like Dallas-Fort Worth can make it hard to get reserve crews where they're needed.

