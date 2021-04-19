Amber Alert issued for two Texas teens

Police officers in Texas are searching for two teen girls they believe to be in grave or immediate danger.

According to the Seagoville Police Department, an Amber Alert was issued for 16-year-old Devany Betancourt and 17-year-old Marina Nelson who were last seen on Sunday, April 18.

Seagoville is located in Dallas County, southeast of the Dallas area.

Betancourt is descirbed as being 5'2" and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gold and pink shirt with jeans, brown boots, a gold chain and 2 gold rings.

Nelson is described as being 5'9" and 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt, gray sweatshirt and shorts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two girls is asked to contact the Seagoville Police Department at 972-287-6815 or contact 911.

Law enforcement officials say they believe the two girls to be in grave or immediate danger.

