Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old Texas boy

An Amber Alert was issued on Sunday, May 2 for a 4-year-old Texas boy believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

The Austin Police Department is currently searching for Wyatt Crowley who was abducted from his home in Burton, Texas.

Wyatt is described as being 3 feet tall and 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a Spiderman sweatshirt.

A suspect in the abduction has been identified as 36-year-old Joshua Crowley.

Crowley is described as being 5'9" and 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a red bandanna on his neck and a black baggy t-shirt.

Police say Crowley is driving a black 2011 Mazda MZ3 with a the Texas license plate number 737763C.

The Police Department believe Wyatt to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or call the Austin Police Department at 737-228-2414.

