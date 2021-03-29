Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Texas girl

An Amber Alert has been issued in Texas for a 14-year-old girl taken from the Point area east of Dallas.

According to the Rains Country Sheriff's Office, 14-year-old Lexus Nichole Gray was last seen March 24, 2021.

Deputies say she was taken on foot from her residence in Point, Texas by her non-custodial father, identified as 40-year-old Justin Gray, after he allegedly assaulted the girls mother and chased her with a knife.

Lexus is described as being 5'6" 160 lbs with blond hair and hazel eyes.

The Sheriff's Department says she is in extreme danger.

Justin Gray, according to deputies, is know to be dangerous and wanted. He is reportedly a registered sex offender and has an active parole violation.

Gray is believed to be in the Mesquite/ Dallas area with Lexus. He is described as being 6'1" 200 lbs with black hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies say Gray was reportedly convicted in 2009 of sexual assault of a 16-year-old.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel