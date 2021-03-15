After retiring, Drew Brees to join NBC in sports analyst position

After announcing his retirement from the NFL on Sunday, former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees shared Monday morning his next career move.

Brees joined The Today Show to announce that he'll be joining NBC Sports as a studio analyst for the network's Football Night in America program.

"I'm part of the team now, a new team," Brees said in an interview with Hoda Kotb. "I'm excited about that journey. I'm excited to stay very closely connected with the game of football, it's been such an important part of my life.

Along with being a studio analyst, Brees will also work as a game analyst for the network's Nortre Dame football coverage. According to NBC, he will also take part in other events including the Olympics and Super Bowl LVI coverage.

See parts of his interview on The Today Show:

“I’m going to be working for NBC.” -@drewbrees announces his next chapter after his legendary NFL career pic.twitter.com/LP3FgdRJBL — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 15, 2021

