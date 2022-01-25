Abortion opponents eye priorities as high court ruling looms

Opponents of abortion rights insist their work won't end even if the Supreme Court decides to dismantle the Roe v. Wade decision establishing the constitutional right to an abortion.

A conservative majority of justices on the high court have indicated openness to upholding a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks.

Since then, the political fund-raising arm of one anti-abortion group, Susan B. Anthony List, has raked in donations.

The pile of cash virtually guarantees that the court's decision, expected by the summer, will do little to quell one of the nation's most animating political issues.

Abortion opponents say they will pump their newfound resources into the November midterm elections.

