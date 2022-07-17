Narcotics Trafficking Arrest in Vermilion Parish

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish.

Within the past month, identified a suspected narcotics trafficker bringing large amounts of illegal narcotics into Vermilion Parish. Through the investigation, Agents intercepted a suspected narcotics deal and arrested 40 year old Alan Kongmani of New Iberia.

Kongmani was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I, (Marijuana) Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

This investigation is still ongoing, and more arrests are expected.