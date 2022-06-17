Multiple injured in shooting at Kathy Apartments

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at Kathy Apartments near Crowley. The incident occurred just before 5:00 pm.

Deputies are investigating the shooting and have confirmed multiple people were struck and transported to local hospitals. Severity of injuries are unknown currently.

The investigation is still on going and the story will be updated as more information becomes public.

