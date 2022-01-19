Multilingual call center in Lafayette expanding

LAFAYETTE, La. – Gov. John Bel Edwards and CALLS PLUS President Barbara Lamont announced Wednesday the expansion of the company's multilingual call center in Lafayette. The expansion will retain 37 jobs and create 50 new direct jobs; Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 27 indirect jobs for a total of 77 new jobs in the Acadiana region.

CALLS PLUS is a call center company that specializes in safety, healthcare, and counseling hotline services, according to a press release from the Governor's Office. The company's primary clients are governmental organizations requiring case intake, nurse triage, end-to-end patient management, trend analysis, dispatch and more. The company also supports behavioral health goals in schools, with school safety hotlines available in 10 states to report bullying, harassment, and other behavioral health issues.

"CALLS PLUS is a woman-owned, minority-owned company that continues to grow and thrive," said Gov. Edwards. "I congratulate Barbara Lamont on this expansion, and I am proud that our state, local and regional leaders have partnered to support the creation of new jobs in Lafayette. The multilingual services provided by CALLS PLUS are essential in expanding access to mental health care in our communities."

The company was founded in New Orleans in 1987 as New Orleans Teleport. Hiring for the expansion has already begun, and all available positions are expected to be filled by mid-2022. Those interested in applying for available positions can learn more at Opportunities.LEDFastStart.com/CALLSPLUS.

"CALLS PLUS chose to invest in Lafayette specifically because of the robust infrastructure provided by Lafayette Utilities System, which helped us transition from fiber landlines to Voice over Internet Protocol," Lamont said. "Louisiana has a super educated and motivated workforce. Over the next few years, our team members will gain critical knowledge and experience in skills such as Mental Health First Aid and newer technology to engage via phone, text, and video chat."

To secure the expansion in Lafayette, the state of Louisiana is offering a competitive incentive package that includes the services of LED FastStart – the No. 1 ranked workforce development program in the nation for the past 12 years. Additionally, the company is expected to utilize the state's Enterprise Zone program. CALLS PLUS is among the companies participating in LED FastStart's business operations and customer service virtual career fair on Jan. 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register for the free online event here.

"We are excited that CALLS PLUS has decided to further expand its operations in the Oil Center and bring more jobs to Lafayette," said Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory. "Our strong economy and our people continue to attract more business and investment into not only Lafayette but also the Acadiana region."

"LEDA has worked with Barbara and her team at CALLS PLUS since they first relocated to Lafayette following Hurricane Katrina," said Mandi D. Mitchell, President and CEO of Lafayette Economic Development Authority. "It is wonderful to see CALLS PLUS continue to grow in Lafayette, providing more employment opportunities for our diverse residents. In the next five years, CALLS PLUS will reach nearly 90 employees in their Oil Center location, adding to the flourishing daytime population in the district."

