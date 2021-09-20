Muggy to start the week, but relief is on the way

This week is going to be a tale of two forecasts, one of those the seemingly final grasps of summer and the other the first really big push of fall.

The first few days of the week are expected to be hot and muggy, temperatures once again reaching into the the upper 80s and the heat index pushing into the 90s.

A few showers will be possible, particularly along the coastline, but mostly it'll be a fairly quiet weather day on Monday.

Unless you're around one of the showers there's not going to be much of a breeze which will make it feel pretty sticky through the afternoon.

Tuesday will be another day like this, but after that is when we get to enjoy the second forecast of the week.

A front is expected to move through late Tuesday, or early Wednesday morning and it'll bring some showers and storms along with it before the cooler air arrives.

Winds will pick up on Wednesday and the skies will gradually clear as the dry air moves in, keeping temperatures in the low 80s during the day and the upper 50s at night.

These lows will linger through the rest of the week and even into the weekend which means that there's going to be an extended period of time where we get to enjoy a cooler, drier forecast.

