Muggy and warm to wrap up the work week

The moisture remains thick across Acadiana this weekend, leading once again to some areas of fog drifting around Friday morning.

Most of that fog has been confined to the coastline, and while it has been more broken up than it was on Thursday you'll still want to give yourself a little extra time to get to work in the morning.

Fog isn't expected to linger around for too long and the sunshine will break through in the mid-morning and be with us through the rest of the day.

All of that sunshine will drive temperatures into the mid 80s, and that moisture will drive the heat index close to about 90.

This pattern will go through the rest of the weekend with scattered showers popping up on Sunday, and it looks like we'll be warm and muggy into early next week.

Acadiana's next front is going to arrive on Wednesday bringing a round of showers and storms and much cooler, drier weather behind it.

