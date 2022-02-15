Mostly sunny Tuesday but storms rolling in on Thursday

Quiet weather is going to continue for another day with plenty of sunshine expected on Tuesday.

A chilly start will give way to highs in the low 70s with plenty of sunshine and a light breeze from the south.

Those southerly winds will keep the lows a little warmer overnight and we should see the temperatures stay in the low 50s by Wednesday morning.

Daniel Phillips

Wednesday is setting up to be a transition day between the beautiful weather of Tuesday and the showers and thunderstorms expected on Thursday.

Winds are going to pick up out of the south, and will be gusty by Wednesday afternoon bringing in some clouds and moisture into Acadiana.

A few showers will be possible on Wednesday evening although any wet weather is going to remain isolated and light.

A strong cold front is going to swing through on Thursday bringing showers and storms to Acadiana in the late morning into the early afternoon.

There is an outside chance for some severe weather on Thursday, but it looks like the strongest storms will be just to our north east.

That being said it will get fairly loud when the thunderstorms fire up, and some heavy downpours will be possible.

At this point rain would be welcomed as all of Louisiana is under some form of drought, after relatively little rain going all the way back to fall of 2021.

So far on the hear we are a little more than 5 and half inches under our average rain totals, and while Thursday won't be a drought breaker some wet weather would certainly be welcomed.

