Mostly sunny skies with changes on the way

There's not many changes to your forecast this Tuesday with sunshine remaining dominant through the morning and only a few clouds arriving in the afternoon.

Some more moisture has worked its way into the area and that may prove to be just enough to spark a few showers a little later in the afternoon.

Those rain chances will remain through the rest of the week, and in fact will increase with a front pushing through late Wednesday night sparking a few strong thunderstorms along with it.

It's not out of the question to see one or two of those storms become severe, although the chance for severe weather will be greater in north Louisiana.

Temperatures will sit in the upper 70s through the afternoon and will continue to rise into the low 80s by the end of the week, even with that front arriving on Wednesday.

Winds will be gusty and out of the south the next few days which will keep the moisture in place and showers will pick up again on Friday night and last into the weekend.

