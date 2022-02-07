Mostly cloudy to start the week, but plenty of sunshine on the way

It's hard to find any issues with the forecast this week.

After some clouds move in for the day on Monday the rest of the week will be almost uninterrupted sunshine.

Those clouds will keep temperatures a little cooler Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

Daniel Phillips

Skies are going to clear in the late afternoon and overnight, which will allow the temperatures to fall into the mid-30s across Acadiana.

There's a chance that some of the areas in north Acadiana drop to around freezing briefly so very sensitive plants may need to be brought inside, but pipes will be fine.

Once the sun comes up on Tuesday it will remain sunny for the remainder of the week, with temperatures consistently in the 60s.

