Morning showers giving way to a gray Tuesday

Acadiana will be waking up to a steady soaking of showers Tuesday morning as a front pushes itself out of the area.

Showers will remain fairly constant through about lunch time before the showers start to push a little further to the east and we'll get a chance to try and dry out.

Clouds will stick around through the rest of the day with clearing not expected until the evening, completely clearing the area overnight.

As the front moved through on Monday the temperatures started to drop and they will stay below average for at least another day with highs barely pushing into the mid 50s.

A steady wind from the north around 10-15 mph will keep the wind chill sitting in the 40s through the majority of the day.

Since the clouds will be clearing late at night the lows will drop down into the upper 30s, although temperatures are expected to stay above freezing and a breeze will prevent frost.

Sunny skies will return on Wednesday and will continue through the rest of the week with the next chance for a few showers arriving late Friday evening.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel