Morgan City Police searching for a missing person

Morgan City Police is looking for a missing woman tonight.

Mary Landry was last seen on June 8 at Home Depot on Airline Hwy. in Baton Rouge, police say.

They report that Landry walks with a stiff neck due to a neck surgery.

She is 44 years old., 5'7, 120 lbs., with brown eyes and reddish hair.

If the public has any information, they are asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985) 384-2310 or Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000.

She is a mom, sister, and friend, they say.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel