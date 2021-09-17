Morgan City PD: need help identifying Fig Street burglary suspects

The Morgan City Police Department is investigating a burglary on Fig Street that occurred late Wednesday night.

A male subject entered a local business in the area of Fig St, they say, and took various items of lawn equipment.

Detectives are searching for the identity of those involved.

Anyone with information can contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at (985 )380-4605.

Anonymous tips can also be made at morgancitypolice.org.

