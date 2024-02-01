More sun, warmer for Friday; Rain likely Saturday

TONIGHT: Cool & quiet
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny & warmer
DISCUSSION
Plenty of high clouds across Acadiana kept temperatures limited to the mid-upper 60s this afternoon.
It will be cool-chilly tonight.
We'll favor lows in the mid-upper 40s.
Mostly sunny skies to follow into Friday.
As a result, highs will push their way into the low-mid 70s.
Southerly winds will come in around 5-10 mph.
Widespread showers will be likely beginning as early as Saturday morning.
Unfortunately, it is going to be one of those days where on/off rain can be expected pretty much all day long and into the evening hours.
While a few embedded storms will be possible, severe weather is not expected.
.5-1.5" of rain will be possible with this system.
Have the rain gear with you if you're planning on heading to any parades!
Clouds could linger into Sunday with the associated upper-level system, although if we are lucky, we may squeeze out some sunshine for the afternoon.
Highs will push the upper 60s.
Have a good one!
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers