More sun, warmer for Friday; Rain likely Saturday

TONIGHT: Cool & quiet

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny & warmer

DISCUSSION

Plenty of high clouds across Acadiana kept temperatures limited to the mid-upper 60s this afternoon.

It will be cool-chilly tonight.

We'll favor lows in the mid-upper 40s.

Mostly sunny skies to follow into Friday.

As a result, highs will push their way into the low-mid 70s.

Friday High temperatures

Southerly winds will come in around 5-10 mph.

Widespread showers will be likely beginning as early as Saturday morning.

Unfortunately, it is going to be one of those days where on/off rain can be expected pretty much all day long and into the evening hours.

HRRR model Saturday

While a few embedded storms will be possible, severe weather is not expected.

.5-1.5" of rain will be possible with this system.

Graf model Rain estimates

Have the rain gear with you if you're planning on heading to any parades!

Clouds could linger into Sunday with the associated upper-level system, although if we are lucky, we may squeeze out some sunshine for the afternoon.

Highs will push the upper 60s.

Have a good one!

