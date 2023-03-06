More spring warmth, humidity this week

LOWS TONIGHT: UPPER 50's

HIGHS MONDAY: LOW-MID 80's

DISCUSSION

After what has been a beautiful weekend in Acadiana, early spring warmth and humidity will quickly make a return this week.

Lows tonight may briefly dip into the upper 50s, but readings will actually rise closer to the lower 60s by daybreak Monday.

Clouds and some patchy fog will also roll on in after midnight as a warm front lifts northward through the region.

I really would not be surprised if we see a few isolated, light showers as low-level moisture increases (20-30%).

Otherwise, expect a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day Monday as highs push into the low-mid 80's.

And honestly, we are going to see little change in the forecast for the remainder of the week

Highs will continue to push the low-mid 80s under a mixture of clouds and sunshine.

Rain chances will remain isolated in nature.

END OF WEEK/WEEKEND

Models really to start to diverge heading into the 7-10 day period.

For now, I've still got slightly cooler air moving in, but it's not quite as cool as what we were looking say two days ago.

Stay tuned for the latest as the long-range pattern comes into better focus

Have a great week!

