More of a routine summertime pattern rest of week; big heat to make a comeback down the line

Radar has been pretty quiet across Acadiana early this afternoon--and it may stay that way all afternoon long.

However, predictive radar continues to show stronger storms working into the region later on this evening.

Acadiana Predictive radar

All of Acadiana remains under a slight risk for severe storms.

Some of the stronger storms could contain damaging winds and hail.

Although not likely, an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

Scattered showers could linger well past midnight.

Otherwise, it'll be a mild night across Acadiana as lows find their way into the mid-70s.

Wednesday will feature a partly cloudy sky.

Essentially, a stalled frontal boundary will be draped across the area.

And wherever that decides to exactly set-up during the afternoon hours is where rain chances will be a little higher (40%).

Looks like that will most likely occur for areas along and south of I-10.

Wednesday Rain coverage & timing

Highs will push into the low-mid 90s.

A few pop-up showers and storms will remain possible Thursday and Friday before a drier and hotter pattern returns this weekend and much of next week.

We could unfortunately be talking highs once again close to the triple digits...

Have a great rest of the week!

TROPICS:

Tropical storm Bret continues to track westward across the Atlantic.

Tuesday, June 20th Tropics update

It is forecasted to intensify a bit over the next couple of days as it nears the Antilles.

However, unfavorable wind shear awaits it in the Caribbean which is where it is expected to weaken and could even dissipate entirely.

Regardless, it is not a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

Additionally, right behind Bret is Invest 93L.

Tuesday, June 20th Tropics update

It now has a high chance of development in the days ahead.

If so, it would get the name Cindy.

Trends for this feature favor a re-curve out to sea with no concern for us.

Keep it tuned to KATC for all your tropics information.

