Moncus Park announces Black History Month programs

Moncus Park says that in February, they will celebrate Black History Month with educational and wellness-based community programming.

The month-long series will also feature Black entrepreneurs in various industries through spotlights on art, food, and history, they say.

“We want to both celebrate Black History Month and also recognize the defining contributions that Black leaders, educators, and entrepreneurs have made,” said Mary Allie Hebert, marketing strategist. “We invite everyone to join us not only during this month of cultural significance, but all year long as we work together to unify and support our Acadiana community.”

Moncus Park’s Black History Month celebration schedule:

2/4 – Food Truck Fridays, Cravin’ Boudin, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Festival Lawn)

2/8 – The Historic Quilt Presentation, African American Heritage Foundation, 12 p.m. (Market Oaks)

2/11 – Food Truck Fridays, Nina Creole, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Festival Lawn)

2/15 – Mind-Body Wellness: A Holistic Approach, Attakapas Collective, 12 p.m. (Market Oaks)

2/18 – Food Truck Fridays, AwwShucks, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Festival Lawn)

2/22 – Financial Literacy Focus for Families, Legacy Institute for Economic Attainment in conjunction with McComb Veazey Neighborhood Coterie, 4 p.m. (Market Oaks)

2/25 – Food Truck Fridays, C'est Bon Manger, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Festival Lawn)

