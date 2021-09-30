Moisture lingers keeping rain in the forecast

A lot of stubborn moisture is lingering in Acadiana, which is making for another unsettled afternoon on Thursday.

Showers may not be as numerous as they were over the last few days, but it will still be a good idea to keep an eye on the radar through the middle of the day.

Rain will start to pop up around lunch and continue into the evening, with various showers streaming across the area which may have an impact on your drive home from work.

There's no major flooding expected as there will be breaks in between the showers which will prevent water from piling up, that being said, a few downpours can usually cause a little minor pooling on roadways.

While the showers won't necessarily be with us all day long the clouds likely will be so don't expect too much sunshine on Thursday.

As a result temperatures will stay in the low 80s, with a slightly higher heat index, and the lows will be down in the low 70s through the rest of the week.

There's not much change in the overall pattern for the next several days, but it does look like humidity and temperatures will drop along with rain chances for the middle of next week.

