Moderating and warmer temperatures heading into the weekend and beyond

TONIGHT: Not as cold, but still chilly

FRIDAY: Sunny & mild

DISCUSSION

It was certainly a cold start to our Thursday this morning with temperatures ranging anywhere from the upper 20s to low-mid 30s across the region.

Readings have rebounded nicely this afternoon into the upper 60s with full sunshine.

With high pressure now off to our east, we should anticipate moderating temperatures in the days ahead.

Starting tonight, temperatures won't be nearly as cold, but still quite chilly as lows drop into the low-mid 40s (upper 30s north).

tonight's Low temperatures

Plenty of sunshine will follow into Friday as highs top out a touch milder in the mid-70s.

Friday High temperatures

However, that is exactly where we should be for the time of year.

Mostly sunny skies will stick around through the weekend as highs push the upper 70s to eventually lower 80s.

Cold weather lovers may want to look away as 80 degree temperatures look to stay in place for the majority of next week as a warmer pattern takes shape.

Next week Warmer pattern

Next front could arrive by next weekend, but we'll see how the longer range pattern evolves with time, so stay tuned.

Unfortunately, although we could see some rain late next week, rain chances overall will remain low for most of that 10-day forecast.

Have a good one!

