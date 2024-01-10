Milder & breezy Thursday; next front arrives Friday AM

TONIGHT: Not as cold; patches of fog

THURSDAY: Mild & breezy

DISCUSSION

Overnight lows will briefly dip into the upper 40s, but readings will actually rise into the low-mid 50s by daybreak.

Milder and breezy for Thursday.

Highs will push into the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Bradley Article graphics

A broken line of showers and storms will work in late Thursday night/early Friday morning with our next front.

Bradley Article graphics

There is a low-end risk for a few isolated severe storms; however, the Gulf can act like a mitigating factor in the winter (Saw that to a degree Monday evening).

Bradley Article graphics

Regardless, I will note the risk is a little higher for areas off to the north.

Don't plan on much rain with this system.

Bradley Article graphics

Cooler and nice this weekend before all eyes turn to an Arctic front early next week.

We're still looking at the possibility of a couple nights having to deal with hard freezes (Monday and Tuesday night—lows at least down in the 20s).

Something to keep in mind and prepare for heading into next week.

Have a good one!

