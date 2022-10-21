Milder afternoons as we head into the weekend

A more mild forecast is on the way as winds shift to the south, dragging in moisture and warmer air.

Temperatures will return to the low 80s in the afternoon with slightly stickier conditions headed into the weekend.

The differences in the humidity will really be felt overnight with temperatures sticking in the low 60s, a massive difference from this week's mid 30s.

Sunshine will remain out in full force on Friday, but a few more fair weather clouds will be possible.

These milder conditions will continue for the weekend with very little change over the next few days.

We'll have a front move through on Tuesday which will be our next shot for some rain, this go around though temperatures won't drop quite as much.

