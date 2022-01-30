Mild start to week; more unsettled mid-week to be followed by another winter chill

Temperatures tonight will hold in the mid-40s for an overnight low as some high-level clouds start to stream in.

We'll call it a mixture of sun and clouds for our Monday as highs top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Bradley Graf model

Winds will be coming out of the SSE at 8-13 mph

A stray shower can't be ruled out, but best rain chances will be across SE Texas as a surface low tracks across that area.

Some of that moisture will spill into Acadiana on Tuesday.

We'll hold rain chances in the 40-50% range.

Similar rain chances heading into Wednesday.

It'll continue to stay mild as highs will push the mid-70s Wednesday afternoon.

A cold front will sweep through the area on Thursday.

Bradley GFS Long-Range

As a result, showers and storms will be a pretty good bet.

We may briefly get into the upper 60s, but readings will be falling quickly by Thursday evening and into Thursday night.

There will be winter precipitation on the backside of this system, but all of that will remain off to our north.

A winter chill will be back by the end of the week and into the weekend.

We'll see highs in the 40s/50s with lows in the 30s close to freezing.

Have a great week!

