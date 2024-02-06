Mild and sunny for Tuesday but changes on the way

Daniel Phillips

Quiet weather continues Tuesday with clear skies and mild afternoon temperatures.

Winds have relaxed significantly from Monday but will remain out of the north around 5-10 mph.

Most of Acadiana's work week is going to remain very quiet, however, subtle changes in the forecast will start to appear Wednesday.

A southerly breeze will pick up on Wednesday which will bring in a little more moisture and start priming the atmosphere for our next round of weekend showers.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with clouds progressively increasing Thursday and Friday as temperatures return to the 70s.

Showers will be isolated until the weekend before becoming a little more scattered on Saturday and eventually more prevalent on Sunday.

Once again it looks like we could be looking at several inches of rain over the weekend with the bulk arriving Sunday, but this means it should all be cleared by Mardi Gras

