Mild and muggy conditions despite the clouds

Posted at 6:22 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 08:10:39-05

Clouds have moved in and really taken a hold of the forecast, and likely will remain dominant through the week.

These clouds are part of a very warm, muggy air mass that has pushed into the area as a warm front sits up to our north.

Winds are staying elevated and will be out of the south around 10-15 mph with gusts about 20-25 mph.

A few pop up showers will arrive in the afternoon with a 30% chance of rain, which will be the case for the next couple of days.

The pattern will get a shake up late Thursday when a front switches up the pattern and we see temperatures drop on Friday.

A few rounds of showers will accompany the front as it moves through but rain will be coming to an end by Friday night.

