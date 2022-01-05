Mild afternoon but chilly weather on the way

Daniel Phillips

After a frosty start to the week, there's a big time turn around in temperatures Wednesday afternoon with highs sliding into the lower 70s.

Skies will be partly cloudy with a few more clouds in the first half of the day compared to mostly sunny conditions in the afternoon.

Clouds will return to the forecast overnight as Acadiana gets ready for another front to move through on Thursday, dropping temperatures in the evening.

It'll be clear when the front moves through on Thursday because winds will whip around from the north, increasing in strength and driving in some cold air and cloud cover.

While there may be some patchy sunshine Thursday morning most of the day is going to be overrun with clouds so a mild morning will give way to a chilly, cloudy afternoon.

Friday looks like it is going to be clear and chilly with highs staying in the 50s, but this isn't going to last very long with another major turn around on Saturday.

Showers and storms will be pretty common through out the weekend with temperatures in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

This will then be followed by yet another turn around with chilly temperatures in the forecast for the start of next week.

