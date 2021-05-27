Midnight deadline to win new car in St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

If you buy your St. Jude ticket by midnight (May 27th) you'll be in the drawing for a 2021 Buick Encore GX. The vehicle was donated by Courtesy Buick/GMC and Dream Day Foundation.

You'll also get a chance to win this year's beautiful home plus a $10,000 VISA gift card from Assurance Financial.

Call 1-800-724-1918 to get your ticket or you can buy online by clicking here.

This year’s 3,250 sq ft. home, built by the McLain Companies, is valued at approx. $625,000. It's located at 203 Shadow Bend in Broussard.

Only 2,300 tickets remain!

With the purchase of your ticket you will also help St. Jude's mission to end childhood cancer. All proceeds go directly to St. Jude.

