Mentally ill Kenner woman killed by police after causing road rage during post Ida recovery

A 65-year-old Kenner woman who had been committed to the hospital more than a dozen times for mental issues was shot and killed by Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy Wednesday after she allegedly hurled racist slurs at a water main repair crew, according to our media partners at The Advocate.

The authorities told The Advocate that Anne Schilly also tried to run over the deputy with her car.

Details about Schilly being involuntarily committed weren't available Thursday, The Advocate reports. To the Jefferson Davis Parish coroner's understanding, she had been committed between 15 and 20 times.

On Wednesday, Schilly drove up to parish workers repairing a damaged water main and allegedly yelled at the crew and demanded that deputies arrest them, according to witness videos.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Lopinto said, "It is always difficult when deputies have to fire their weapons to protect their own lives."

The sheriff said his officer acted justifiably, and there was no excuse for Schilly to behave the way she did. According to Schilly's daughter, she struggled with alcohol addiction and the death of her husband.

August 20 made the one year anniversary of the death of Lafayette's Trayford Pellerin who was impacted by mental illness and was killed by Lafayette Police.

