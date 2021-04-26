Melville helps mayor mark a personal milestone

MELVILLE, La. — The town's mayor is the only member of her church that was baptized in 1946 and still lives in Melville.

Velma D. Hendrix was completely speechless when she walked out of Sunday service at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

“It’s just wonderful, I’m blessed,” she said.

She was not expecting the parade to happen. She was expecting something simple to congratulate her, but Francies Hayward, who also goes to that church organized the event for her.

“That’s a big deal... for someone to be in one place for 75 years," said Hayward. "Although it is a church, people celebrate everything. Sister Hendrix celebrates her baptismal anniversary every year.”

Hendrix hopes to leave her legacy at the church she's been going to for nearly a century.

“I thank god for being here 75 years, and I have been well taught and I’m trying to teach the young ones now," she said.

She's grateful for the people that came out to show her love.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you," she said. "And God bless each and every one of you. And try no do this again because it will give me a heart attack.”

Dozens of cars participated in Hendrix's parade, including the town's firetruck. Her friends and family passed out food, Tabasco hot sauce, and treats to those who drove by to celebrate.

