Meaningful Minds of La raises awareness for National Recovery Month in Girard Park

September is National Recovery month, to recognize the time, Meaningful Minds of Louisiana held a gathering at Girard Park on Saturday.

The members are spreading that message that behavioral health is essential and there are ways to prevent and treat challenges that may come up, no better way than to spread it with bubbles.

Jennifer Randel tells KATC at their bubble blast event, "This is national recovery month 2021, and national recovery month is for every person, every community, everybody."

To find out more about Meaningful Minds of Louisiana, click here.

