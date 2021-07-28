Watch
News

Actions

McCormick issues voluntary recall for Italian seasoning, buffalo ranch seasoning due to salmonella risk

items.[0].image.alt
Donald King/AP
This Tuesday Nov. 24, 2020 photo shows the logo for McCormick & Co. The spice maker is buying the parent of Cholula Hot Sauce from private-equity firm L Catteron for $800 million, expanding its reach in the hot sauce category. That deal included French’s mustard and Frank’s RedHot brands. The company views the addition of Cholula as a way to appeal to millennials, a group that has a particular liking for the hot sauce. (AP Photo/Donald King)
McCormick Cholula
Posted at 7:40 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 20:41:07-04

McCormick & Company, Inc. has announced a voluntary recall of some of its seasonings due to possible contamination with Salmonella.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms often include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. The four products included in this recall are:

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottle

  • UPC NUMBER: 052100049731
  • MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901582629
  • AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K
Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1-31oz Front

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottle

  • UPC NUMBER: 052100038254
  • MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901455463
  • AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H
Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2-25oz front

McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottle

  • UPC NUMBER: 52100325743
  • MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 932574
  • AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY Jun 12 24 H
Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1-75-lbs front

Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle

  • UPC NUMBER: 066200021047
  • MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901543520
  • AFFECTED DATE CODES: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06
Franks RedHot Buffalo Ranch Front

The products were shipped to more than 30 states, including Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, and Florida, from June 20, 2021 to July 21, 2021. They were also shipped internationally to Bermuda and Canada.

McCormick says it was notified of the potential risk by the FDA during routine testing. The company has alerted customers and grocery outlets to remove the product with the affected date codes from shelves and distribution centers immediately, and to destroy the product in a manner that would prevent further consumption.

Customers don't need to return the product to the store where it was purchased. Instead, consumers are urged to dispose of the recalled product and its container.

Contact McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2867 weekdays from 9:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Eastern time for a replacement/refund or with inquiries.

For more information and photos, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.