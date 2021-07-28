McCormick issues voluntary recall for Italian seasoning, buffalo ranch seasoning due to salmonella risk

McCormick & Company, Inc. has announced a voluntary recall of some of its seasonings due to possible contamination with Salmonella.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms often include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. The four products included in this recall are:

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottle



UPC NUMBER: 052100049731

MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901582629

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K

McCormick & Company

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottle



UPC NUMBER: 052100038254

MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901455463

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H

McCormick & Company

McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottle



UPC NUMBER: 52100325743

MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 932574

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY Jun 12 24 H

McCormick & Company

Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle



UPC NUMBER: 066200021047

MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901543520

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06

McCormick & Company

The products were shipped to more than 30 states, including Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, and Florida, from June 20, 2021 to July 21, 2021. They were also shipped internationally to Bermuda and Canada.

McCormick says it was notified of the potential risk by the FDA during routine testing. The company has alerted customers and grocery outlets to remove the product with the affected date codes from shelves and distribution centers immediately, and to destroy the product in a manner that would prevent further consumption.

Customers don't need to return the product to the store where it was purchased. Instead, consumers are urged to dispose of the recalled product and its container.

Contact McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2867 weekdays from 9:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Eastern time for a replacement/refund or with inquiries.

For more information and photos, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel