May 2021 moves into second for wettest May's of all time

As of yesterday (May 20th), 14.70" of rain fell at the Lafayette Regional airport, which is the official recording site for the city.

That number does not include the 3.50" of rainfall that fell overnight at the airport.

Incorporating those numbers into the tally would put the monthly total up to over 18", which would make May 2021 the second wettest of all time.

Wettest May's Lafayette May Rainfall

Keep in mind that the normal value for precipitation this time of year sits at 3.12", so we are well above that number.

The record for the wettest May was set way back in 1907 where a whopping 22.24" fell in Lafayette.

That record will be tough to beat, but still an additional 2-3+" of rainfall will be possible across the region through Friday, so we'll have to watch that.

Bradley HRRR Rain Estimates

To beat the record-- we'll be on the lookout for anymore rain throughout the rest of the month.

For a more detailed discussion on how these numbers are affecting local rivers, be sure to check out Daniel's article https://www.katc.com/news/breakdown-of-the-vermilion-river-levels

