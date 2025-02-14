Mass federal job cuts underway as Trump administration restructures workforce

The Trump administration has begun a sweeping restructuring of the federal workforce, initiating mass firings after only 3.5% of workers accepted a voluntary buyout offer. The first round of cuts primarily targets employees still in their probationary period, a move federal worker unions call a "blatant violation" and vow to challenge in court.

Who Is Affected?

According to federal employment data, an estimated 220,000 employees were in probationary status as of March 2024. The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) issued a directive allowing agencies to dismiss all employees in this category, though individual agencies will make the final call.

Scripps News Correspondent Serena Marshall reports that the layoffs extend beyond Washington, D.C., with 80% of federal employees living outside the metro area. In Louisiana alone, an estimated 2,000 workers could be impacted.

Some of the hardest-hit agencies include:

Forestry Department – Reportedly cut 3,000 employees (~10% of workforce)

Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) – Dismissed 1,000 employees, potentially affecting hospital systems

Department of Education – Issued workforce reductions

National Science Foundation, Housing & Urban Development, and even OPM itself – Also facing cuts

The majority of those affected are new hires with less than two years of experience in federal service.

Trade Tariffs: Another Economic Shakeup

At the same time, President Trump has announced new “reciprocal trade tariffs”, aimed at taxing imports at the same rate that foreign nations tax American goods.

While the tariffs have not yet gone into effect, the administration has ordered a full review of trade policies with over 200 countries to determine the appropriate tax rates. The National Retail Federation warns that these tariffs could lead to higher consumer prices in the U.S.

Trump defended the plan, calling it a major step toward economic fairness.

"How much money do you think you'll raise from tariffs on an annual basis? I think it'll be a staggering amount," Trump said in a meeting with Senate leaders.The White House suggests the tariffs could generate up to $1 trillion in revenue, though specifics remain uncertain. The policy could take effect as early as April, but international trade agreements may complicate its implementation.

What’s Next?

The federal worker layoffs are expected to face legal challenges from labor unions, while the tariff policy undergoes further evaluation. Both developments could have far-reaching economic and political consequences.

