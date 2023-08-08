Youth Mardi Gras krewe hosts sign-up event Tuesday

A youth Mardi Gras krewe is hosting a sign-up event August 8 at 6:30 pm in Scott.

Krewe de Jeunesse, meaning "Crew of Youth," was established in 2023 specifically for kids/teens between the ages of 11-18. It's a traditional Mardi Gras Krewe, with monthly socials, an annual ball, and parade rides.

"We wanted to create this Krewe to give kids and teenagers the opportunity to celebrate Mardi Gras the way that adults get too in other Krewes," stated Brooke Reed, the Krewe's Historian. "Our Krewe will be a great way for children to meet new people, celebrate Mardi Gras year-round, and experience the fun of any other traditional Mardi Gras Krewe."

There is an annual fee. Being a member gains you access to all of the fun: the annual ball, monthly socials, parades, opportunities to be krewe royalty and more.

The sign-up event will be held 2725 W. Willow Street in Scott. For more information call 337-247-8759 or email info@kdjacadiana.com.

